Africa: Cameroon Legend Tataw Passes Away

Cameroon legend Stephen Tataw passed away on Friday, 31 July 2020 in Yaounde after a short illness, the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has confirmed. He was 57.

He is unarguably one of the greatest Cameroonian players of all time. Until his death, he was a staff at the Technical Directorate of FECAFOOT.

One of his last public appearances was during the official draw of the final tournament of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Cameroon 2020 held on 17 February 2020 in Yaounde, where he assisted compatriot Salomon Olembe to conduct the draw.

Tataw was the captain of the famous 'Class of 1990' that made global headlines at the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Italy before painfully crashing out at the quarter finals, the farthest by an African team at the time.

The right back also captained the Lions at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the USA. The highlight of his career was winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 1988 in Morocco. He played for local clubs Tonnere Yaounde and Olympic Mvolye before joining Tosu Future in 1995, becoming the first African to play in Japan