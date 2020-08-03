Tanzania: Take to Court 34 Suspects in Police Custody, Pccb Told

THE Tanzania Local Government Workers' Union (TALGWU) has accused the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) for failing to take to Court its 34 employees, who over a month now are still in remand at Biharamulo for graft charges.

Kagera Regional TALGWU Chairman, Mr Naseeb Rama Maselle told reporters in Bukoba Municipality that requirements of the law stipulate that a suspect be taken to court immediately, not kept waiting in vain in a Police custody.

"The 34 workers were arrested by PCCB on June 23, this year on allegations that they failed to remit revenue collections of 307,063,160/- . Our main concern is that justice has been denied to them. The suspects have not been arraigned for more than a month and no charge has been filed against them," he said.

He named some of 34 suspects as Sospeter Makene (District Treasurer), Justine Banula (IT expert), Beatrice Gurusya (Procurement Officer), Ladislaus Magezi -a Community Development Officer and several Village Executive Officers (VEOs).

Reached for a comment, Kagera Regional PCCB Chief, Mr John Joseph said initial investigations revealed that the suspects were using a fake Electrical Device (EFD) that was operated by unnamed person, who was fired from government service for collecting over 10m/- and not deposited in government accounts.