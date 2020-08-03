Malawi Sun Hotel Owners Face Arrest in Land Grab Linked With Chisale

31 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Malawi Sun Hotel owners Mohammed Irshad Ahmed and Suhaik Irshad Ahmed are facing possible arrest following investigations into allegation of land grab in Blantyre City implicated together with former president Peter Mutharika's personal bodyguard Norman Chisale.

Ahmed is accused of acquiring land through dubious means from Blantyre City Council which was never for sale but through Chisale bulldozed the council to buy the land.

Anti Corurption Bureau (ACB) has been investigating the matter and could possibly lead to Ahmed arrest for corruption offences.

On the other hands Malawi Sun Hotel has acquired land in Lilongwe for a project of a hotel which Ahmed was in partnership with Chisale.

The land was never paid for and neither have the city rates and scrutiny fee bene paid for the said proposed project.

Some of the concerns from the general public have been that foreign nationals own more land than indigenous Malawians.

Government has also been accused of making land expensive to average Malawians, thereby giving an advantage to foreigners to buy the land as they have money.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Kenyans Facing Hunger, Job Cuts as Covid-19 Ravages Nation
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.