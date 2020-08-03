Angola: President Congratulates African Woman

31 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, Friday congratulated the African women for their day marked today, stressing their action in education, support of families and in all dimensions of the fight for the dignity of African societies.

In a message on July 31 (African Women's Day), President João Lourenço said that the date "finds Africa plunged into a difficult struggle against the impetuous advance of Covid-19".

In this scenario, the message continues, the role and contribution of women, both in the front line of health care and within the family, are highlighted.

He stresses that the "fearless" African woman is once again put to the test "in a context where poverty tends to worsen due to the direct and indirect implications of the pandemic that plagues the planet".

Among the implications of the pandemic he pointed out "the abrupt increase in unemployment numbers among their peers, when they are not themselves affected by the instability of employment opportunities".

Finally, João Lourenço salutes women throughout Africa and in particular Angolan women, and reaffirms his confidence in their ability to deal with adversity.

