Angola: Ruling MPLA Calls for More Women's Proactivity

31 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — The second secretary of the ruling MPLA in Bié, Anastácio Severino Sambobwe, Thursday called for more proactivity and active participation of women in community development actions.

The politician, who was speaking to the press on the fringes of the opening ceremony of the 1st Extraordinary Meeting of the Angolan Woman Organization (OMA) Provincial Committee, which aims to prepare the participation of this nucleus in the 7th Congress planned for March 2021, in Luanda, asked permanent dialogue with the militants, in order to clarify the forthcoming local elections.

The first secretary of OMA in Bié, Amélia Calumbo Quintas, assured the involvement of all the women affiliated to the organization, since the municipal process requires the commitment of all from the grassroots.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Kenyans Facing Hunger, Job Cuts as Covid-19 Ravages Nation
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.