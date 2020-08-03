Angola: Pra-Ja Political Group Announces New Appeal At Constitutional Court

31 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The installation commission of the Angolan Renaissance Party - Together for Angola to Serve Angola (PRA-JA) has said it will lodge a new appeal, in reaction to the third rejection by the Constitutional Court (TC) for the legalization of that political project.

Speaking in a press conference in Luanda, the general coordinator of PRA-JA's installation commission, Abel Chivukuvuku, said he had two plans after the Constitutional Court's rejection exactly eight days ago.

"Plan A is to lodge an extraordinary appeal against the decision with the national courts. Plan B is to appeal to the international community," said Abel Chivukuvuku, stressing that PRA-JA can take legal action before the International Court of Human Rights.

However, the politician did not rule out the possibility of working to influence resolutions by the European Parliament and the position of several countries. For Abel Chivukuvuku, justice is trying to prevent him from making politics in the country.

Constitutional Court points to irregularities

Early on July 22, the director of the Political Parties Office of the TC, Juvenis Paulo, announced the rejection, due to insufficient signatures of the appeal filed by the Installation Commission of the PRA-JÁ.

According to Juvenis Paulo, the TC considered that the PRA-JA Installing Committee presented signatures collected in 2019, which do not correspond with those of the identity cards, nor with those of the registration forms, as well as did not provide a sufficient number of residence certificates, which could support the validation of a minimum of 7,500 valid signatures.

Regarding the signatures collected and authenticated at the notary's offices, Juvenis Paulo made it clear that they do not bind the TC for the purpose of validating the forms that support the registration of political parties.

