South Africa: Combating Repression and Police Brutality During the Covid-19 Lock Down

press release

R2K Western Cape is joining the national day of action planned by the working class to condemn the ill treatment the working class have been receiving during the lockdown.

COVID-19 pandemic on its own is a national disaster that came with its own problems. Poor communities from the Western Cape have been facing challenges over the period of the lockdown. From violent and unlawful evictions to food insecurity, poor communities had to sustain themselves.

Police brutality and Repression:

Our government responded by deploying the army and police to control communities during level 5. We continued to see acts of police brutality and repression throughout the lockdown. According to police Minister Bheki Cele 49 cases of police brutality have been reported since the start of the lockdown. Minister also told the MPs that eight police officers have been shot and killed during the same period, also stating that the police have acted within the law and Constitution, when at least 10 people died in the hands of law enforcement.

The Right2Know Campaign strongly condemns the act of repression and police brutality.

On Saturday 01 August we will be protesting outside five police stations in the Western Cape from 9AM:

Khayelitsha Police Station

Mitchells Plain Police Station

Delft Police Station

Nyanga Police Station

Lutzville Police Station in the West Coast

Our demands:

We demand that police should stop using brutality and live ammunition during protests

We demand that law enforcement stop brutalizing citizens during evictions

We demand that police should wear name tags and be identifiable at all times

We demand that public order police should do their job and protect protesters during protests

We demand that the police should stop responding with brutality during protest instead of clamping down on activists police should give their attention to high incidents of gender based violence

Police officers who violate citizens' rights must be brought to book