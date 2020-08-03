East Africa: Govt Evacuates 170 Nigerians From East Africa

The federal government has successfully evacuated 170 volunteers from Rwanda, Tanzania and Kenya, THISDAY has learnt.

A local airline, Azman Air, was used for the evacuation.

The flight arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos in the early hours of yesterday.

The volunteers, professionals in different fields, were in the three East African countries under the Technical Aid Corps (TAC) scheme.

TAC is a federal government agency responsible for sharing of Nigeria's know-how and expertise with other African, Caribbean and Pacific countries (ACP).

The scheme draws from large pool of Nigeria's well-trained manpower to provide volunteers requested by beneficiary countries.

Since inception in 1987, Nigerian volunteers have served in many countries in Africa and Caribbean and Pacific countries.

The scheme is opened to all Nigerian graduates with three years post National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) experience.

The returnees, who tested negative for COVID-19 before departure, are expected to self-isolate for 14 days in line with the protocols.

They are also expected to take another test latest this week.

Director General and Chief Executive Officer of TAC, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi, who was grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for successful evacuation, said the president had been very supportive in the evacuation process.

He said the president had been concerned over the plight of the volunteers stranded in the East African countries as a result of the global lockdown.

Osunyikanmi said the president did not relent until they were eventually evacuated.