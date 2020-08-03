Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rises By 304 to 43,841

3 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 304 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 43,841 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It has also recorded five COVID-19 related deaths within the last 24 hours, while 221 patients have tested negative for the virus in one day.

It said: "Lagos recorded 81 new cases; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 39! Abia, 31; Kaduna, 24; Rivers, 23; Plateau, 16; Cross River, 13; Ebonyi and Ondo, 12 each; Ekiti and Edo, 11 each; Benue and Nasarawa, 10 each; Ogun, six; while Gombe recorded five.

"Nigeria has so far recorded 43,841 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 20,308 persons have been discharged, while 888 have died."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Kenyans Facing Hunger, Job Cuts as Covid-19 Ravages Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.