Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rises By 304 to 43,841

Nigeria has recorded 304 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 43,841 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It has also recorded five COVID-19 related deaths within the last 24 hours, while 221 patients have tested negative for the virus in one day.

It said: "Lagos recorded 81 new cases; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 39! Abia, 31; Kaduna, 24; Rivers, 23; Plateau, 16; Cross River, 13; Ebonyi and Ondo, 12 each; Ekiti and Edo, 11 each; Benue and Nasarawa, 10 each; Ogun, six; while Gombe recorded five.

"Nigeria has so far recorded 43,841 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 20,308 persons have been discharged, while 888 have died."