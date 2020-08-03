Malawi: National Advocacy Platform Against Selective Justice in Malawi

2 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

National Advocacy Platform (NAP) has advised President Lazarus Chakwera to strengthen civil society's space unlike what was happening with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime and stressed that the law should be applied fairly to all with no room for selective justice in the Tonse Alliance-led government.

NAP Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe said those who violate the law even in Tonse government should face the justice.

He made the call during a news conference on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Communiqué on Governance and Human Rights in Malawi.

The communiqué, which will be presented to government, was developed following the CSOs Governance and Human Rights conference held on July 16 in Lilongwe.

"We would want justice to prevail regardless if the political party that one supports or belongs to. As long as it is established that someone violated the law, let the law take its course," said Kondowe.

He said government should also allow voices geared at holding authorities accountable; promote human rights, accusing the previous government for trying to suffocate NGOs through review of the NGOs Act.

"We are asking the current regime to act decisively and swiftly on outstanding human rights violations and pilferage of public funds including the unexplained killings of persons with albinism, and the raping of women in Msundwe in Lilongwe," Kondowe said.

He also said government should act on the murder of university student Robert Chasowa and Isaa Njaunju is a matter of urgency.

The platform also calls for immediate actions to depoliticize the operations of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Malawi Police Service, governance institutions such as the office of the Ombudsman among other bodies.

NAP is a group of CSOs aimed at promoting good governance and human rights.

