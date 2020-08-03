Kenya: Yakub Rashid to Replace Ndolo as Nairobi Police Boss

Nairobi — Nairobi Police chief Philip Ndolo has been moved.

He will be replaced by Rashid Yakub, in new changes announced by Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai.

Ndolo is moving to Kiganjo Police Training College as a Deputy Commandant. He will replace Gabriel Musau, who will now be the Coast Regional Police boss.

"I am moving there (to Kiganjo) immediately my colleague is here," Ndolo told Capital News.

Rashid was thrown to the national limelight early this year, during an arrest of the embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in Voi.

Sources say Ndolo's transfer was a result of last week's violent chaos at the Nairobi County Assembly where he is accused of failing to restore order.

County Assembly members have are embroiled in wrangles following the attempted ouster of Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

The MCAs are also divided between those supporting Governor Mike Sonko and those happy with the leadership of Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General Major General Mohammed Badi.

Already, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has declared "it will not be business as usual- following a directive to disarm all armed Members of Nairobi County Assemblies".

Matiangi has also announced plans to set up a police post at City Hall to rein in on the MCAs.