Zimbabwe: Land Baron Faces More Charges

A Harare land developer Felix Munyaradzi, who appeared in court on Saturday for allegedly duping homeseekers of stands at Sandton near Westgate in Harare, is likely to face additional charges as fresh reports are being made.

Munyaradzi appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court charged with four counts of fraud.

He is accused of duping Drax International country representative Mr Delish Nguwaya, Epworth school teacher Mrs Maria Gabaza, a top cop Commissioner Erasmus Makodza and a Harare man Mr Ronald Dondo in a residential stands deal.

Munyaradzi, the director of Delatfin Investements, was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna.

He was remanded in custody to today for continuation of the bail hearing.

The State led by Mr Michael Reza and Ms Tendai Shonhiwa opposed bail saying Munyaradzi was likely to abscond trial.

"The accused potentially faces more counts," said Mr Reza.

"Mr Munyaradzi is not a poor man by any standards. He has the means to leave the country's jurisdiction and may not lead the life of a homeless person where ever he seeks refuge.

"If convicted, he is likely to face 35 years in jail for each count meaning he potentially faces 140 years in jail," he said.

The State also expressed fears that Munyaradzi would interfere with investigations since most of the witnesses are his employees.

Mr Reza said Munyaradzi"s employees are in possession of receipt books and records showing transactions when the stands were paid for.

Mr Reza called the investigation officer Superintendent Misheck Ngorima, who expressed fears that Munyaradzi would interfere with investigations.

Supt Ngorima said he had received more calls from people complaining of being duped by Munyaradzi.

"More people are calling us saying they were duped but they are yet to come and make some formal complaints.

"It means there might be more charges coming," he said.

Circumstances leading to Munyaradzi's arrest are that sometime in 2015, Delatfin Investment (Pvt) Ltd entered into a swap deal with Mr Nguwaya for the sale of stands in exchange of a Toyota Prado.

Delatfin Investment sold three residential stands -- No. 1572, 1516 and 1471 -- in Sandton Park, Mt Hampden worth US$50 000.

Mr Nguwaya is said to have surrendered the Prado (registration ADQ 3688) and an agreement of sale was signed on February 2, 2018.

It is alleged that Munyaradzi went on to sell the stands to other people, which prompted Mr Nguwaya to engage him.

The court heard that Munyaradzi agreed to compensate Mr Nguwaya with eight smaller stands in Sandton Park, Harare.

Munyaradzi allegedly went on to sell one of the stands to Tawanda Mashumba for US$30 000.

It is the State's case that Nguwaya was aware that the stand in question had already been sold.

Mr Nguwaya lost US$15 000 in the process.

On April 20, 2015 Delatfin Investment was offered 120 hectares of land by the Ministry of Local Government for residential stands development.

The piece of land was State land and is currently being used by Zimbabwe Republic Police for breeding horses.

Sometime in 2016, Munyaradzi through his Delatfin Investment fraudulently sold the stand to Mrs Gabaza for US$18 000.

Munyaradzi is also alleged to have sold another stand in Sandton Phase 3 to Mr Dondo for US$22 000 and also sold another stand in the same neighbourhood to Mr Makodza for US$40 000.

Mr Makodza is said to have later discovered that the same stand had been sold to one Mrs Nyongo by Munyaradzi, forcing him to lodge a complaint with the police.