Kenya: Eliud Owalo Gifts AFC Leopards Sh300,000

Amani National Congress politician Eliud Owalo has gifted AFC Leopards Sh300,000 to pay players during the tough times of Covid-19 pandemic.

The firebrand politician gave out the donation during a luncheon with players, members of the technical bench and club officials at a Nairobi hotel on Saturday.

He also challenged the 12-time Kenya Premier League champions to draw a road map of engaging in entrepreneurial activities, which can help the club to be self-reliant financially in future

He insisted that for football to regain its lost glory of the 1980s and 1990s, AFC Leopards should pull up their socks and challenge arch-rivals Gor Mahia for the league title.

"I emphasised that there is a need to revive the intense rivalry that was hitherto witnessed between AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia in the 80's and 90's as a means of uplifting the standards of Soccer in the country," wrote Owalo after the meeting.

"I stressed that a critical success factor for AFC moving forward is the development of a Strategic Plan to provide a roadmap that guides the Club in its operations. I equally espoused the need to determine clear Thematic areas that can inform Strategic Business Units (SBUs) for the Club backed by elaborate Business or Operational Plans that are well-aligned to the Long-Term Strategic Plan," he added.

Club Chairman Dr Dan Shikhanda, Captain Robinson Kamura, coach Anthony Kimani and Team Manager Tom Juma among other players attended the luncheon.

Last month, Owalo held a similar luncheon with Gor Mahia and gave the reigning champions Sh250,000.