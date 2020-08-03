Kenya/Tanzania: Kagere and Kahata Nominated for Big Award in Tanzania

1 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Former Gor Mahia forwards Meddie Kagere and Francis Kahata have been nominated for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Season Award in the Tanzanian Premier League.

The two have enjoyed good form this season as they guided Simba to the league title.

Meddie Kagere scored 22 goals and provided seven assists in the 2019/20 league season while Kahata, on the other hand, scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Simba.

Others nominated for the prestigious award are Azam trio Nico Wadada, Idd Nado and Obrey Chirwa, Abdulmajid Mangalo, Daniel Mgore (Biashara United), Ayoub Lyanga, Bakari Mwamnyeto (Coastal Union), David Luhende, Yusuph Mhilu, Awesu Awesu (Kagera Sugar), Waziri Junior (Mbao FC).

Others are Lucas Kikoti, Bigirimana Blaise, Reliants Lusajo (Namungo FC), Shomari Kapombe, Aishi Manula, Cleotus Chama, John Bocco, Jonas Mkude, Luis Miquessone (Simba SC), Mapinduzi Balama, Feisal Salum, Deus Kaseke, David Molinga, Juma Abdul (Yanga SC), Martin Kigi (Alliance), Daruweshi Saliboko (Lipuli) and Marcel Kaheza (Police FC).

Meddie Kagare and Francis Kahata will be in action as Simba takes on Namungo FC in the Azam Cup final on Sunday afternoon.

