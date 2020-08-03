Tanzania: Anti-Corruption Outfit Saves 1.7bn/ - in Arusha

1 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Edward Qorro in Arusha

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Arusha has saved 1.7bn/- during a two-month operation.

Out of the aforementioned amount, includes some cash that was meant to be defrauded by Eshekesh Safaris Ltd, a hunting company based in the region and an unpaid amount belonging to Arusha Cooperative Union (ACU) following the sale of the Union's properties.

Expounding on the breakdown of the rescued money before the members of the Press, the anti-corruption watchdog regional head Mr James Ruge said a total of 1.4bn/- was meant to be the revenues accrued by the government follow ing the failure by the hunting company to remit the sum to the taxman.

The remaining 235mn/- is part of a whopping 904mn/- defrauded by some dishonest members of the cooperative union.

"During the period, PCCB was able to investigate and work on 275 corruption related cases, this was made possible through tip-offs from the members of public and working closely with the regional security and defence committees," explained the PCCB regional head.

According to Mr Ruge, the anticorruption watchdog had between April and June this year opened three new cases in court, while investigations for another 53 were at an advanced stage.

Meanwhile, the regional PCCB office is holding 20 politicians for questioning following their involvement in the ongoing party primaries.

The arrested politicians include local businessman and CCM party cadre Mr Philemon Olais Mollel alias Monaban whose mobile has since been confiscated by the anti-corruption watchdog.

Quizzed about the arrest of former Arusha Regional Commissioner Mr Mrisho Mashaka Gambo, Mr Ruge was non-committal on the issue but admitted to members of the press that his office had received reports on the former RC's involvement in corrupt practices.

"We are currently working on the reports as we try to ascertain the truth," he clarified.

Mr Ruge's clarification comes exactly a month after his office denied to have interrogated Mr Gambo as it had been suggested by Jamhuri Newspaper

