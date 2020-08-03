Niger: Congratulations On Niger's 60th Independence Day

3 August 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I send my congratulations to the Government of Niger and all Nigeriens on the 60th anniversary of your independence.

The United States and Niger have stood together in partnership since August 3, 1960, when our first Chargé d'affaires presented his credentials to President Hamani Diori. Niamey's John F. Kennedy Bridge, completed fifty years ago, remains a lasting symbol of our friendship even as our new United States Embassy compound confirms our commitment to the next 60 years of our vibrant relationship and beyond. We look forward to continuing to work hand in hand to promote democratic values, security, and prosperity for both our countries.

