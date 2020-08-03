South Africa: Women's Month Economics Question - Did Bheki Cele Associate Alcohol and GBV to Enforce Patriarchal Dominance?

opinion

Suspending alcohol sales allows us to externalise the root of GBV as something 'out there', but that's allowing politicians who embody toxic masculinity to use it as a fig leaf at the expense of those who make a living off of it.

The irrationality with which the country carries out transformation is the nexus of social, political and economic events. When we neglect this, the result is a "Million Seats on the Streets" campaign -- the biggest protest by the South African restaurant sector in history, the precursor of protest from other industries and the "whitest" protest since anti-Zuma campaigns.

These campaigns raise questions about how business and white people select their causes, underscoring the rift between "white" and "black" concerns at the cost of recognising their common ground. The waters of poverty have been rising with the first affected being black people, and a business management consultant tracking these dynamics made this prediction: "Every South African industry's #FeesMustFall and #BlackLivesMatter moment is coming."

Badly implemented transformation is at the heart of why alcohol sales were suspended and banned at all: our political leaders' justification for the prohibition was the connection between alcohol sales and the fill rate of hospital...