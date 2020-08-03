Malawi: Chakwera Says Uptick in Covid-19 Infections - 'Malawi Negatively Impacted'

President Lazrus Chakwera has said the number of people infected with coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Malawi appears to be rising and the country has negatively been impacted with the uptick in infections.

Chakwera said this on Saturday during his weekly national address.

He said that even though Malawi has no law to enforce the curbs to life measures, it is everybody's responsibility to fight the pandemic, reminding people to wash their hands, wear a face mask and socially distance from other people.

The President has reminded all Malawians including minibus operators to always be observant of Covid-19 preventive measures to prevent further spread.

Chakwera has also hailed the health personnel for their dedication to work during this pandemic.

The Malawi leader said after every three months, he will be awarding five health personnel with outstanding performance in fighting the pandemic.

Saturday's Covid-19 situation update says Malawi has registered 108 new virus infenctions, 39 new recoveries and six new deaths, bringing the deaths toll to 120 since April when the country recorded its first three cases.

A situation report from co-chairperson of Presidential Taskforce Force on Covid-19, Dr. John Phuka says two of the deaths are from Lilongwe and one from Likoma.

The other three deaths are from Lilongwe -- two occurred on 27th July and one occurred on 26th July.

Malawians are urged to "wash hands, cover faces, keep distance - and get a test if we have symptoms".

Meanwhile, Phuka reminds the public that the virus pandemic is often more severe in older people and those that have health conditions like lung or heart disease, diabetes (sugar disease), hypertension (high BP), TB and HIV, asthma or conditions that affect their immune system.

"It is important ensure that the chronic condition you live with is under control; this means ensuring you are regularly taking medication for diabetes (sugar disease), hypertension (high BP), HIV, TB and asthma.

"If you are at high risk stay at home, practice preventive measures to minimize your risk of infection and if you are not at high risk, do your part to prevent the spread of coronavirus to those who are. Let us protect the vulnerable populations," he said.

Phuka has also advised people to maintain a healthy and balanced diet.

"When you are well nourished, the body is better able to resist or combat infection.

"I want to encourage everyone to consume a diversified budget diet comprising of six food groups to boost their immunity regardless of health status. People who eat a well-balanced diet tend to be healthier with stronger immune systems and lower risk of chronic illnesses and infectious diseases including Covid-19

"It helps to alleviates the symptoms and promotes recovery. Proper nutrition and hydration are vital."

Phuka also pointed out that there is no known scientific evidence to show immunity in recovered patients and thus there is need for those that have recovered to take extra care in adhering to the preventive measures.

And he also strongly advised the public to desist from using unproven drugs as self medication for the virus whether as a treatment or as prophylaxis as this could lead to serious side effects leading to drug resistance in the long run.