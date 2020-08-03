Zimbabwe: Logarusic Happy With 4

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has been impressed by the Europe-based Warriors quartet led by captain Knowledge Musona but is still scratching his head over the uncertainty surrounding the start of the domestic Premiership football.

Most European leagues, including those in Turkey and England, have managed to finish their seasons with teams playing in empty stadiums in the new normal following a three-month hold due to coronavirus outbreak.

And Logarusic, who is still to superintendent over any single Warriors match since his appointment early this year, is a happy man after closely monitoring the four including skipper Musona.

Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba, Tino Kadewere of Olympique Lyon as well as defender Teenage Hadebe, who plies his trade at Malatyaspor in the Turkish top-flight, have particularly caught the eye of the Croat who is now convinced he has a formidable spine in the four.

The quartet will as well start their seasons in a few weeks time, with the trio of Musona, Nakamba and Hadebe having been active for the past month following the resumption of their leagues.

Nakamba's side Aston Villa survived relegation on the last day of the English Premiership while Hadebe's team fell by the wayside but the former Kaizer Chiefs defender is on the radar of other top teams in Turkey.

Logarusic said it was important the Europe-based stars are active again.

"Covid-19 destroyed all our plans as football is one of the sport which was most affected.

"I am impressed with four players who are playing in Europe right now though," said Logarusic.

"Marvelous (Nakamba) played a key role in Aston Villa's relegation fight and they survived.

"Tino (Kadewere) has had a solid start to life at Olympique Lyon, doing what he has to do -- scoring goals in the preparatory matches he has played.

"Our captain (Knowledge Musona) looks very much revitalised at his new club (Eupen in Belgium).

"Defender Teenage Hadebe's Turkish club, Malatyaspor, has been relegated but no doubt he has been the leading light there and that some big clubs are already chasing for his signature can only be sweet news to our plans.

"I think these are the four key players who are doing well in Europe at the moment.

"Others will need to be more patient and we will see how they pick up going forward. I am very happy that these players will start their seasons in a few weeks' time."

Logarusic said it was important to have a match-fit squad.

"That helps us as the technical team to have a strong and match-fit squad in the event that the World Cup and AFCON qualifiers are given the greenlight to go ahead."

With the South African league set to resume at the weekend, Logarusic said would help him assess players who ply their trade in the Super Disk.

"I am also happy that the South African league is resuming at the weekend. We have the rest of our players in that league and we will see what kind of situation they will be in given they have been on a long break.

"That helps in making the team strong. There are some players who need a little bit more time playing regularly at their clubs to make it in the Warriors squad."

But the former Sudan coach is worried with the uncertainty over the start of the domestic league.

With Chan scheduled for January 2021 in Cameroon, Logarusic said it will only be good for the local season to kick-off now.

"The Chan squad is made up of local based players.

"I spent some days with these local based players before the camp was broken due to Covid-19.

"I should say some of them can even make it in the AFCON and World Cup squad. But, now the headache is that the local league is still on suspension.

"The Chan tournament is on in January 2021 and it is my hope that the season would have started so that I have match-fit players to help us achieve our targets.

"I hope the season will start soon. I am really worried about the Chan squad and given that there are also players who play in the local league who can make it in the AFCON and World Cup squads, the continued delay will obviously derail my plans.

"Of course Covid-19 is no joke at all but my thinking is, this scourge will be with us for longer and we have to find a way to continue with our football."