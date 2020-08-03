Zimbabwe: 11 Protesters Challenge Arrest

3 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere, playwright and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga and nine other political activists arrested in Harare over July 31 illegal demonstrations, are contesting their arrest saying the police did not formally warn and caution them of the offence of violating Covid-19 regulations.

Mahere, Dangarembga, Paul Besa, Julie Gabriel Barnes, Chamunorwa Phillip Ndengu, Tinotenda Muskwe, Tinashe Murapata, Jessica Drury, Nyasha Musandu, Josee Lotter and Simon Drury appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna charged with participating in public gathering with intent to cause public violence.

They were also charged with violating the Public Health Act (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Prevention). The 11 were remanded to September 18, 2020 on $5 000 bail each.

As part of the bail conditions, they were ordered to surrender their passports and report every Friday at their nearest police stations.

"The accused were not cautioned on their second offence which is violating the Covid-19 regulations upon their arrest.

"The charge was preferred against them when they were preparing to come to court. We would like to place the State on notice that on the next day of appearance we will challenge their placement on remand," they said through their lawyers.

They also notified the State that they would challenge their placement on remand in respect of charges of participating in a gathering with intent to cause public violence.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Kenyans Facing Hunger, Job Cuts as Covid-19 Ravages Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.