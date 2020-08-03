Zimbabwe: Security Guard's Love for Mutton Lands Him in Soup

A GWANDA security guard has been fined US$50 for stealing two sheep from his employer.

Failure to pay the fine, Shadreck Njaravani (49) will spend one month in prison.

Gwanda provincial magistrate Mr Maphias Moyo ordered Njaravani to pay restitution to the tune of US$80.

Njaravani was convicted on his own plea of guilt.

Prosecutor Mr Brighton Gundani established that the first incident occurred on July 8 around 8pm when Njaravani who was a security guard at Hampden Farm, hatched a plan to steal the sheep.

He committed the offence when sheep owner Mr Tawanda Nyikadzino was asleep.

Njaravani opened the pen using duplicate keys and slaughtered one sheep before making off with the meat.

He ran out of luck three days later when he tried to steal the second one.

A fellow security guard on duty Mr Malvin Hlatwayo saw him opening the sheep pen with duplicate keys while armed with a small metal axe and two knives.

He was caught before slaughtering the second sheep.

Investigations led to the recovery of an axe, knives, an empty sack and a bunch of keys.