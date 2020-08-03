South Africa: Thirteen Injured After Taxi and Bakkie Collide

Meyerton — Thirteen people sustained minor injuries following a collision between a taxi and a bakkie on Weilbach road in Meyerton yesterday afternoon.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at approximately 16h00, they found all of the patients outside of the taxi. Upon further assessment, paramedics found thirteen patients who had sustained minor injuries. The driver of the bakkie sustained no injuries.

ER24 and GPG treated the patients at the scene before transporting them to hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics.