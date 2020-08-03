South Africa: Thirteen Injured After Taxi and Bakkie Collide

2 August 2020
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Meyerton — Thirteen people sustained minor injuries following a collision between a taxi and a bakkie on Weilbach road in Meyerton yesterday afternoon.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at approximately 16h00, they found all of the patients outside of the taxi. Upon further assessment, paramedics found thirteen patients who had sustained minor injuries. The driver of the bakkie sustained no injuries.

ER24 and GPG treated the patients at the scene before transporting them to hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics.

Read the original article on ER24.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ER24

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.