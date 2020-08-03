Zimbabwe: Pretoria Persists With Its Softly-Softly Approach Towards Zimbabwe, Despite Ominous Signs

3 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Peter Fabricius

Pretoria is silently watching events unfold in neighbouring Zimbabwe like a train smash in slow motion, mesmerised yet unwilling, once again, to intervene.

The South African government is clearly very concerned about the growing Zanu-PF government clampdown on its opponents in Zimbabwe. The clampdown reached a crescendo with the Zimbabwean government's draconian stifling of the big nationwide protests against corruption and Zanu-PF itself across the country on Friday 31 July.

The arrests and alleged torture of political opponents and journalists associated with the protest are being seen as signs of growing political repression and frustration by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government. His half-hearted reforms - which were supposed to save the country after he ousted Robert Mugabe in November 2017 - seem to be going nowhere and Covid-19 is driving another nail into the coffin of the economy.

South Africa's ambassador to Harare, Mphakama Mbete, is very likely sending alarm signals back to head office, analysts believe.

And his boss, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, is very likely shaking her head in dismay and alarm.

But, if Pretoria has any ideas about what to actually do about events north of the Limpopo, it's keeping them very close to its...

