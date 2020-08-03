South Africa: We Must Purge Corruption From the Belly of the Covid-19 Beast

2 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Omphemetse S Sibanda

South Africa is in the belly of the beast of corruption, and our leaders are falling into corrupt activities like dominoes instead of being at the forefront of taming the beast.

The outcome of the gamble that the government took to introduce relaxed emergency public procurement measures is affecting South Africa's response to Covid-19. The very same healthcare sector and environment that should be improved to handle Covid-19 is fraught with corruption and malpractice in the procurement and supply of personal protective equipment (PPE). The new emergency Covid-19 procurement approach is doing more harm than good. This is the harm that Corruption Watch, in April, warned the National Treasury about.

Corruption Watch was concerned about the potential of looting and corruption under a procurement system that is an exception to the obligations in terms of section 217 of the Constitution. Section 217 requires state procurement to be fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective.

"Given the rampant corruption that has characterised public procurement, procurement under the emergency instructions must be subject to tight scrutiny," said Corruption Watch's David Lewis. Speeding up the procurement processes created a fertile ground for corrupt opportunists.

The writing has always been on the wall that we...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

