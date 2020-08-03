South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Concerned About Immoral Acts Perpetuated By Parents Against Their Own Children

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has raised concern over immoral acts perpetuated by parents against their own children. At times, they abandon or illegally abort their children. Three of such incidents were reported at Vosman where on Wednesday, 29 July 2020, a foetus was discovered next to a sewage site and on 21 July 2020, a newborn baby boy was left abandoned outside a certain house, meanwhile in June, a baby girl was left abandoned outside a couple's house. Similar incidents were also reported at Siyabuswa and Amersfoort respectively. As a result of these heartless acts, General Zuma is calling the community to desist from dumping their babies or committing illegal abortions.

Currently police are investigating a case of concealment of birth regarding the foetus which was discovered at Vosman. It all unfolded when police were notified about a suspicious parcel next to a sewage area. They then responded and discovered the said parcel as reported which was later confirmed to be a foetus.

Still in Vosman, on 21 June, a 36-year-old man discovered a new born baby boy wrapped with blankets outside his house as he was about to leave for work and notified police. When they (police) arrived, they found the baby as well as a note written "please take care of him".

On 01 June, a 47-year-old woman from Vosman was woken up by a strange noise of an infant who was crying bitterly, prompting her to wake her husband and both went to investigate, where they discovered an infant wrapped in a towel placed at the door. They tried to look around to see if they could possibly spot the person who left the baby but with no success and further enquired from the neighbours as well but no positive feedback.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The matter was eventually reported to the police and a case of child neglect was opened. In both incidents, the infants have been taken to a place of safety while police are investigating.

At Siyabuswa near Kwamhlanga, a similar incident was reported on 13 May, where a foetus was discovered in a dumping site after two employees who are responsible for waste management at Dr JS Moroka Local Municipality, were busy with their routine duties when they noticed a wrapped plastic bag. They then opened it and found a foetus.

Meanwhile on 21 May 2020, a foetus was also discovered at a dumping site in Amersfoort.

General Zuma expressed his dismay at these heart breaking and callous acts. "These incidents are strongly condemned in the strongest terms because parents are supposed to be protectors of their children," said General Zuma. He calls on the community to stop committing acts of illegal abortion or abandon their babies but instead, consult with the relevant organisations / government departments for assistance.

Police appeal to anyone who may have information regarding the suspects who abondoned the infants at Vosman area to contact Detective Constable Londiwe Patricia Mathibela at 0824942174. Alternatively, members of the public can call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Information may also be communicated via MySAPSApp. All information will be treated with the strictest of confidence and callers may remain anonymous.