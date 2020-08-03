South Africa: Former PM, Corruption, Imprisonment - Crime and Punishment, Malaysian Style

3 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By J Brooks Spector

A long-running drama in Malaysia is now beginning to bring to justice the perpetrators of some major theft of national wealth by the politically connected, former Prime Minister Najib Razak first among them. Politicians and international banks seem to be getting much more than a slap on the wrist. Are there lessons for others, in other places?

For many decades, the name Malaya described a largely peaceful, prosperous (at least for rulers) collection of princely states and directly ruled colonies that stretched from the Thai border on the Malay Peninsula to the northern quarter of the East Indian island of Borneo (now called Kalimantan by the Indonesians).

Adventurers/naturalists/imperialists like Sir Stamford Raffles and Sir James Brooke (the latter a founder of a line of the "white rajahs" of Sarawak and the former effectively the creator of Singapore) had a hand in helping shape British suzerainty over the region in the 19th century.

Malaya/Malaysia also provided a safe but exotic location for fiction -- from Conrad's Lord Jim to Paul Theroux's The Consul's File, with stops along the way for evocative writing by Somerset Maugham and Anthony Burgess. There have even been a few potboiler Hollywood films featuring a little bit...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.