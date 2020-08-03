South Africa: Former PM, Corruption, Imprisonment - Crime and Punishment, Malaysian Style

analysis

A long-running drama in Malaysia is now beginning to bring to justice the perpetrators of some major theft of national wealth by the politically connected, former Prime Minister Najib Razak first among them. Politicians and international banks seem to be getting much more than a slap on the wrist. Are there lessons for others, in other places?

For many decades, the name Malaya described a largely peaceful, prosperous (at least for rulers) collection of princely states and directly ruled colonies that stretched from the Thai border on the Malay Peninsula to the northern quarter of the East Indian island of Borneo (now called Kalimantan by the Indonesians).

Adventurers/naturalists/imperialists like Sir Stamford Raffles and Sir James Brooke (the latter a founder of a line of the "white rajahs" of Sarawak and the former effectively the creator of Singapore) had a hand in helping shape British suzerainty over the region in the 19th century.

Malaya/Malaysia also provided a safe but exotic location for fiction -- from Conrad's Lord Jim to Paul Theroux's The Consul's File, with stops along the way for evocative writing by Somerset Maugham and Anthony Burgess. There have even been a few potboiler Hollywood films featuring a little bit...