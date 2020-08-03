South Africa: Cumulative Coronavirus Cases Pass Half a Million, Revised School Calendar Released and Hundreds March Against Response to Pandemic

analysis

Over the weekend, South Africa's cumulative count of Covid-19 cases surpassed half a million. Meanwhile, the revised school calendar was announced. In Johannesburg, hundreds of people from civil society organisations marched against the failures in the government's response to Covid-19.

Scroll through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 2 August at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments; however, Free State and Eastern Cape did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

On Saturday, South Africa's cumulative number of Covid-19 cases surpassed half a million. There were 152,676 active cases out of the cumulative total of 503,290. More than three million tests have been conducted and 8,153 people have died. The case fatality rate is 1.6%. More than 340,000 people have recovered, making the recovery rate 68%.

The majority of cases have been confirmed in Gauteng (35.4%), followed by Western Cape (19.1%), KwaZulu-Natal (15.8%), Eastern Cape (15.7%), Free State (4.4%), North West (3.9%), Mpumalanga (2.9%) and Northern Cape (1%).

South Africa is fifth in the world for the highest amount of cumulative Covid-19 cases, but 36th in terms of the highest number of deaths as...