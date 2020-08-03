South Africa: Kabega Park SAPS Seeks Missing Boy

press release

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Port Elizabeth are urgently trying to trace a 13-year-old autistic boy who was reported missing from Cotswold in Port Elizabeth.

It is alleged that on Sunday, 2 August 2020, Bungcalisa Yapi (13) from Sinako Autistic Care Centre in Warbler Street, Cotswold was last seen at 13:30. He was playing outside and later the care givers noticed that Yapi was not at the centre. The centre contacted Kabega Park police station and reported him missing.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a three quarter length blue jeans, white t-shirt with blue stripes with no shoes. Due to his autism, he struggles to communicate and will also respond to the name Rama.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the manager of the centre, Sandi Dunston on 083 267 2973 or they can contact Lt Col Deon Hattingh on 079 899 9031 or SAPS Kabega Park on 041 3976800 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.