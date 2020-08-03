Rwanda: Nshimiyimana Extends as Kigali Deal Until 2022

1 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

ERIC Nshimiyimana has agreed to a new contract as AS Kigali head coach until 2022, the club announced on Friday.

The former Rwanda international has been tasked to guide the Nyamirambo-based side at least to one major title during his fresh two-year tenure.

The club said: "We decided to extend his contract for another two years, he is one of the best and most experienced coaches in the country. We asked him to win at least one major title."

Nshimiyimana, 48, will work alongside Djabir Mutarambirwa as his assistant coach, replacing Jean de Dieu Mateso whose contract was not renewed. Mutarambirwa joins the City of Kigali-sponsored side two months following his sacking as SC Kiyovu's assistant coach.

AS Kigali finished in a below-par sixth position in the 2019/20 Rwanda Premier League, which was prematurely ended in May due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, goalkeeping coach Thomas Higiro has also extended his contract at AS Kigali until the end of the 2021/22 season.

