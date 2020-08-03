Rwanda: AS Kigali to Represent Rwanda in CAF Confederation Cup

1 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

AS Kigali have been confirmed as the team that will represent Rwanda in the 2020/21 Caf Confederation cup.

The decision, announced by the Rwanda Football Association (Ferwafa) on Friday, comes two months after the 2020 Peace Cup edition was declared null and void by due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Winners of the Peace Cup usually represent the country in the Confederation Cup while league champions play the Caf Champions League. After the league season was prematurely ended in May, table leaders APR were crowned champions and will represent the country in the Africa's top tier club competition.

It had earlier on been anticipated that Rayon Sports, who finished second in the league, would represent Rwanda in the Confederation Cup.

However, Ferwafa decided in favour of AS Kigali as winners of the most recent (2019 edition) Peace Cup competition.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Kenyans Facing Hunger, Job Cuts as Covid-19 Ravages Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.