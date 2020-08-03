Rwanda: AS Kigali to Represent Rwanda in CAF Confederation Cup

AS Kigali have been confirmed as the team that will represent Rwanda in the 2020/21 Caf Confederation cup.

The decision, announced by the Rwanda Football Association (Ferwafa) on Friday, comes two months after the 2020 Peace Cup edition was declared null and void by due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Winners of the Peace Cup usually represent the country in the Confederation Cup while league champions play the Caf Champions League. After the league season was prematurely ended in May, table leaders APR were crowned champions and will represent the country in the Africa's top tier club competition.

It had earlier on been anticipated that Rayon Sports, who finished second in the league, would represent Rwanda in the Confederation Cup.

However, Ferwafa decided in favour of AS Kigali as winners of the most recent (2019 edition) Peace Cup competition.