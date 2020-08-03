Rwanda: Kagame Congratulates Arsenal After FA Cup Victory

President Paul Kagame on Saturday, August 1 paid tribute to Arsenal football club after the Gunners staged a comeback to edge Chelsea to win the FA Cup trophy at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal overcame their London rivals Chelsea for a record 14th FA Cup title thanks to a brace from striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese international scored from the spot on the 28th minute to cancel out the Blues' Christian Pulisic's early lead after just five minutes into the game before putting Mikel Arteta's side in command on the 67th minute.

Despite losing captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic through injuries, Chelsea kept pushing for an equaliser but had their chances suffer another blow when Meteo Kovacic was sent off 18 minutes before time for a second bookable offence after fouling Granit Xhaka.

Following the victory, President Kagame took to Twitter to congratulate Arsenal for the 'much-needed' victory.

"Bravo, congrats Arsenal for a well-deserved and needed win - FA Cup. We, fans and supporters kept faith in you... going forward let's aim at much bigger things. We can," Kagame said on his Twitter account.

The victory automatically sees Arsenal secure a ticket into next season's Europa League competition, which guarantees bigger visibility for the Visit Rwanda brand.

Rwanda was Arsenal's first tourism partner following a three-year deal that was signed in May 2018.

The FA Cup becomes the first major silverware for coach Mikel Arteta since he took over as Arsenal manager after Unai Emery was fired in November last year.