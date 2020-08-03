Rwanda: Human Trafficking Suspect Shot Dead Escaping Custody

David Shukuru Mbuyi, a citizen of the Democratic Republic of Congo was on Saturday, August 1, shot dead while attempting to escape custody at Nyarugunga Police Station, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau announced in a statement.

The 25-year-old, according to the statement was arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

The incidence happened while "Mbuyi was under investigation for being part of a transnational network trafficking young Rwandan women for prostitution within the country and abroad."

The statement added that "He was arrested earlier this week along with four Rwandan women while producing and broadcasting explicit images via social media for commercial gain."

Although investigations in the case are ongoing, the DRC Embassy in Kigali has been informed of the incident.