South Africa: Tito Mboweni Reappoints Reuel Khoza to the PIC Board

analysis

The other 13 members of the previous board have also been reappointed for 15 months after their term expired on 31 July 2020. The reappointed board - supported by former Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro - will continue implementing the recommendations of a commission of inquiry into the PIC's governance affairs.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has extended the term of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board, chaired by Reuel Khoza, by 15 months to ensure stability and continuity of leadership at the state-owned asset manager.

The 14-member PIC board - comprising individuals from business, government and trade union circles - was appointed on 12 July 2019 by Mboweni on an interim basis for one year, ending 31 July 2020.

Khoza confirmed to Business Maverick at the weekend that Mboweni has extended the term of the board at the PIC, which manages more than R1-trillion in pension savings of 1.3 million retired and current public servants, and other social funds, including the Unemployment Insurance Fund and Compensation Fund. Another PIC board member confirmed the extension.

The extension of the board's term is yet to be publicly announced by the PIC and Mboweni, who oversees the governance of the state-owned asset manager,...