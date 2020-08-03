South Africa: Tito Mboweni Reappoints Reuel Khoza to the PIC Board

2 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

The other 13 members of the previous board have also been reappointed for 15 months after their term expired on 31 July 2020. The reappointed board - supported by former Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro - will continue implementing the recommendations of a commission of inquiry into the PIC's governance affairs.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has extended the term of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board, chaired by Reuel Khoza, by 15 months to ensure stability and continuity of leadership at the state-owned asset manager.

The 14-member PIC board - comprising individuals from business, government and trade union circles - was appointed on 12 July 2019 by Mboweni on an interim basis for one year, ending 31 July 2020.

Khoza confirmed to Business Maverick at the weekend that Mboweni has extended the term of the board at the PIC, which manages more than R1-trillion in pension savings of 1.3 million retired and current public servants, and other social funds, including the Unemployment Insurance Fund and Compensation Fund. Another PIC board member confirmed the extension.

The extension of the board's term is yet to be publicly announced by the PIC and Mboweni, who oversees the governance of the state-owned asset manager,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.