Malawi: Ntcheu Communities Hail Story Workshop On Covid-19 Interventions

Ntcheu — Group Village Head Makwangwala in Ntcheu says the advent of COVID-19 has changed some of the burial ceremony practices in Traditional Authority Makwangwala in the district.

The local leader said cultural practices are usually hard to change, but the pandemic has forced communities to do things differently.

Group Village Head Makwangwala made the remarks at an evaluation forum on COVID-19 preventative interventions organised by the Story Workshop in his area recently.

"Not long ago, we would wait for as many people as possible to come to the Virgil before going for burial at a graveyard.

"With the pandemic, all we wait for is the report from the graveyard informing us that the grave is ready," said GVH Makwangwala.

He then commended Story Workshop GIZ-funded project for coming up with the interventions on COVID-19, saying they have influenced behavioural change among communities.

"At first, the coronavirus issue seemed to be simple as communities were taking it lightly due to inadequate information. But now things have changed considering the impact of the problem," he said.

One of the beneficiaries of the project, Felix Themba Chako admitted that his lifestyle has changed due to the deadly disease.

He acknowledged that he was now observing COVID-19 preventative measures unlike before.

"I never thought of washing my hands with soap regularly as I do now. I never thought I would be going around wearing a face mask.

"Lifestyle has really changed, all this is to protect ourselves from the pandemic," said Thembachako.

Meanwhile, GVH Zaunda of T.A. Ganya has said due to enforcement of by-laws, there is adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures among communities from all 12 villages under his jurisdiction.

Story Workshop implemented the COVID-19 interventions in all the nine traditional authorities and two sub traditional authorities from the district.