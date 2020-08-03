South Africa: Tonga Police Station Temporarily Closed Due to Covid-19 Case

1 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by the Tonga Police Station, are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to a member who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at Tonga SAPS married quarters which is near the police station, house no. 1.

To access the station, the community can call 082 448 9481 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Tonga Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Wednesday Tuesday, 04 August 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Acting Station Commander Colonel Nelson Sibiya can also be contacted at 082 303 9773.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

