Tanzania: Chadema, Act in Decisive Meetings Ahead of 2020 Polls

Dar es Salaam — Chadema and ACT-Wazalendo commence deci- sive meetings that will culminate with endorsement of presidential candidates for the mainland and Zanzibar as possible cooperation remains obscure among the opposition.

The ruling CCM continues with the nomination of representatives of its wings whose final endorsement would be done during the party's top meetings to be held later.

CCM has already picked President John Magufuli and Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi as its flag bearers for the mainland and Zanzibar presidencies respectively.

Last month, Chadema pushed back meetings of its Central Committee (CC), general council and general congress slated for July 27, 28 and 29, 2020 respectively following the death of former President Benjamin William Mkapa. However, the CC meeting commences today and will be followed by the general council and general congress slated for tomorrow and day after tomorrow.

The meetings will endorse one name out of the party's vice chair- man (Mainland) Tundu Lissu, Lazaro Nyalandu and Ms Maryrose Majinge to be presidential candidate for the mainland and Said Issa Mohamed and Hashim Juma Issa for Zanzibar.

Others are Isaya Mwita, Leonard Manyama, Gasper Mwanalyela and Neo Simba. The party is also expected to endorse names of cadres who would stand for parliamentary seats, membership in the House of Representatives and councillorship.

"Today, (Yesterday), the secretariat convened its meeting to discuss preparations of the extra-ordinary general congress that will be pre- ceded by the CC and that of the general council," said party's deputy secretary general (Zanzibar), Salum Mwalimu.

When asked if cooperation with ACT-Wazalendo was one of the agenda to be tabled, Mr Mwalimu said, "The meeting will focus on endorsement of our candidates. Cooperation issues are dealt separately." Like Chadema, ACT-Wazalendo yesterday convened a meeting of its secretariat for preparations of its general assembly slated to take place at the Diamond Jubilee on August 5, this year.

"The general assembly will be preceded by the CC and the general council slated for August 3 and August 5, this year," said party's information, ideology and publicity secretary Salim Bimani.

ACT-Wazalendo's general congress is expected to endorse former Foreign Affairs minister Bernard Membe and party's chairman Seif Sharif Hamad as the United Republic and Zanzibar presidential candidates respectively.

According to him, another meeting of the CC will be organized to endorse members aspiring to represent the party for parliamentary seats, membership in the representative council and councillorship.

"The party is stronger as we prepare ourselves for victory during this year's elections. Our cooperation with our opposition political parties is dealt by a special committee, and since it is a sensitive issue, its report will be given later," he said.

But, CCM's secretary general Bashiru Ally told The Citizen that cadres for parliamentary seats, membership in the House of Representatives and councillorship will be endorsed later.

"The exact date will be announced later. But, our candidates will meet a schedule recently declared by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) for candidates vying for various positions to collect and return nomination forms," he said over the phone.

Earlier, CCM's Political Affairs and International Relations secretary Retired Colonel Ngemela Lubinga assured party members and leadership aspirants that reported complaints during primaries would be handled accordingly.

Defeated party cadres, including former Sengerema lawmaker William Ngeleja, have cried foul during primaries that have seen some former legislators and councillors whitewashed