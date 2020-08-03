Kenya: Nakuru Declares 5-Day Curfew in Njoro, Mau Narok and Elburgon to End Clashes

31 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wanjiru Macharia

Nakuru — Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has imposed a five-day curfew starting 6-00pm - 7.00am from Friday in Njoro, Mau Narok and Elburgon to tame ethnic clashes.

This follows the killings of three people following renewed ethnic clashes.

During this period, Governor Kinyanjui, no resident will be allowed to carry any offensive weapons including bows, arrows and machetes.

"All residents are adviced to abide by the laws of the country. Anybody found in breach will face prosecution," he said.

Kinyanjui, who on Friday visited 13 people who had been hospitalized at the Nakuru County Referral Hospital following the clashes, said authorities will not spare anyone.

"I witnessed the pain and agony of poor citizens who have to bear additional health burden due to the conflict," he said.

With increased police presence, he said, sanity will be restored in the troubled regions.

"The sight of burning houses and suffering families is unbearable and primitive. There are better ways of solving conflicts," he added.

More than 50 houses have been torched in the last two days of conflict that raised tension in the region.

The conflict began on Tuesday night in Olposimoru following a botched stock theft incident.

However, the chaos have spread to Nassuit, Ndosua and Mariashoni in Njoro where two people were killed on Thursday and a herd of cattle stolen.

Kinyanjui said he has since reached out to both sides of the conflict and was confident that peace and dialogue will be given a chance.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

