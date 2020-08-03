Nigeria: Fresh Bomb Blast Kills Husband, Wife in Borno Village

A husband and his wife have been killed in a suicide attack which rocked Kafan Ruwa village in Konduga Local Government Area of troubled Borno State.

Sources also said unspecified number of residents was injured in the attack which destroyed houses as well.

Kafan Ruwa, translated as waterways in English is predominantly a fishermen communities dominated by Hausa origins. It is a stone throw to Konduga Local Government Headquarters which is about 40km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

Vanguard gathered that the incident took place yesterday at about 12:30am, when the suicide bomber infiltrated a household and detonated an Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, strapped to her body.

When contacted, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Mohammed confirmed the attack, but insisted that he did not have details on the number of casualties, saying "yes I have been trying to get in touch with the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Konduga, but am yet to get him, whenever I get him, I will furnish you with the details."

