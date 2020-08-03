South Africa: Money Heists and the Tragicomedy of Our Times

2 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Busani Ngcaweni

Netflix's 'Money Heist' and the heist of Covid-19 funds are similar in proportion - huge. In impact, they are not the same. This is the tragicomedy of our times.

It was all set. The biggest money heist in the world: bloodless, well thought out and with diligence in execution. Led by a smart "professor", they took control of the money factory so they could run the money machine and print as much as they wanted - a €200-million heist from the mint.

Fatigued by books and all the Covid-19 science, it was time to bow to pressure and sign up for internet television. And the first series I watched was Money Heist.

The irony, or how it parallels between what ought to have been a perfect, bloodless heist - executed with diligence and precision - and what is happening in South Africa today is glaring.

Well, until human folly overcame some of the protagonists and the weaklings in the operation.

It all seemed perfect, a thriller, a carnivalesque attempt at creativity with epic scriptwriting and likeable thugs, who appeal to the hearts of the viewers.

Like the events of the dying days of July 2020 in our country, the theatre...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Kenyans Facing Hunger, Job Cuts as Covid-19 Ravages Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.