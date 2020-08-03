South Africa: Money Heists and the Tragicomedy of Our Times

opinion

Netflix's 'Money Heist' and the heist of Covid-19 funds are similar in proportion - huge. In impact, they are not the same. This is the tragicomedy of our times.

It was all set. The biggest money heist in the world: bloodless, well thought out and with diligence in execution. Led by a smart "professor", they took control of the money factory so they could run the money machine and print as much as they wanted - a €200-million heist from the mint.

Fatigued by books and all the Covid-19 science, it was time to bow to pressure and sign up for internet television. And the first series I watched was Money Heist.

The irony, or how it parallels between what ought to have been a perfect, bloodless heist - executed with diligence and precision - and what is happening in South Africa today is glaring.

Well, until human folly overcame some of the protagonists and the weaklings in the operation.

It all seemed perfect, a thriller, a carnivalesque attempt at creativity with epic scriptwriting and likeable thugs, who appeal to the hearts of the viewers.

Like the events of the dying days of July 2020 in our country, the theatre...