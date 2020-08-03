Nigeria: Fayemi Names 13-Member Committee for Ayo Fasanmi's Burial

3 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ajala Samuel Akindele

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has announced a 13-member committee to coordinate the burial ceremony of late Afenifere leader, Ayo Fasanmi.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported Mr Fasanmi's death after a brief illness on Wednesday at the age of 94 years.

According to a statement by the governor's spokesperson, Yinka Oyebode, on Sunday, the committee will work with the family of the late elder statesman and the government of Osun State to ensure a befitting burial for the deceased in Iye Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area, Ekiti State on Tuesday.

The committee is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji.

The members are Taju Adejumo as Secretary, Bunmi Adetunmbi, Ibrahim Olanrewaju,Tope Ogunleye, Folorunsho Olabode, Paul Omotosho, Femi Ajayi and Ayoola Owolabi.

Others are Muyiwa Olumilua, Moji Fafure, Ebenezer Ogundana and Alaba Abejide.

Mr Fasanmi was a member of the House of Representatives in the First Republic in 1954 and senator in the Second Republic in 1979-83. He was also a member of the National Constitutional Conference Commission called by the Sani Abacha-junta in 1994-95.

He also served on the Board of the defunct Western Nigeria Housing Corporation and was National President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.

In the current Fourth Republic, Mr Fasanmi served as the National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the Alliance for Democracy.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Kenyans Facing Hunger, Job Cuts as Covid-19 Ravages Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.