Malawi: Bullets, Nomads Stadia Projects to Continue - 'Ownership to Be Reviewed', Says Sports Minister Msungama

3 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Sports minister Ulemu Msungama has assured that government will continue with the construction of the stadiums for Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers but said there will be a review of ownership.

Wanderers' stadium site is at Kanjedza Forest near Blantyre Teachers College while Bullets' site is at Zingwangwa Secondary School ground near Moneymen Club.

Immediate past president Peter Mutharika pledged to construct stadiums for the two TNM Super League outfits during the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections campaign period and launched the projects in June ahead of the fresh presidential elections which he tumbled.

Now Msungama said the stadiums cannot be said to be owned by the Blantyre teams when its government constructing them.

"The stadiums are part of the nation's development," said Msungama on Times Exclusive television interview on Saturday.

Msungama said the Tonse Alliance led administration has committed to complete the stadia project but pointed out that "to say that the stadiums belong to Bullets or Wanderers is another issue."

Bullets stadium will cost about K3.8 billion and will be built by China Civil Engineering while that for the Nomads will cost about K3.6 billion and will be constructed by Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Company.

The projects were allocated K1.6 billion (K800 million) each in the 2019/20 National Budget.

Msungama said progress has already been made and government will honour the construction.

