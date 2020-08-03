Namibia: DRC Mob Attacks 'Late' Fire Truck

3 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline De Klerk

Walvis Bay — An angry mob of the DRC informal settlement residents yesterday morning attacked a fire truck that had responded to a fire incident at Swakopmund.

The residents accused the fire brigade of arriving late to the scene after being alerted on time about the fire, resulting in three shacks being destroyed and a woman sustaining minor injuries.

Briefing the media yesterday, crime investigations coordinator for the Namibian Police in Erongo Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said the situation got out of hand, resulting in the front left window of the municipal fire brigade truck being smashed with stones.

"The security clusters' reinforcement was called and the situation was normalised. However, we did not arrest anyone with regards to the incident at this stage," Iikuyu explained.

According to Iikuyu, the cause of the fire is still unknown at this stage. He said the owner of the shack where the fire initially broke out was sleeping; she told the police she did not any candles on when the fire broke out. She sustained minor burn wounds on the left arm, and she was taken to the Swakopmund state hospital for treatment.

Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

