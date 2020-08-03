Kenya: Find Best Revenue-Sharing Formula, Says Ruto

1 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Onyango K'onyango and Tom Matoke

Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Senate to solve the stalemate surrounding the revenue-sharing formula without any county losing cash.

Speaking Friday at the burial ceremony of Aldai MP Cornelius Serem's mother at Mosombor Primary School in Nandi County, the DP said there is need for the senators to unite the country.

Mr Ruto said it was not wise for some devolved units to receive more resources while others lose.

"It is the constitutional mandate and responsibility of the Senate to come up with a revenue-sharing formula for us to move forward but it should be done in a manner that ensures unity of our country. We are urging them to use wisdom," said DP Ruto, who was accompanied by more than 10 Tangatanga lawmakers.

He went on: "I am aware that Nandi is one of the counties to benefit but it does not mean that Turkana has to lose."

According to Mr Ruto, there is nothing barring the Senate from ensuring that equity is attained in the proposed revenue-sharing formula by Commission on Revenue Allocation .

The DP was accompanied by governors Stephen Sang (Nandi) and Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), senator Samson Cherargei, MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Johanna Ngeno (Emurua Dikirr), Julius Melly (Tinderet), Alex Kosgey (Emgwen), Wilson Kogo (Chesumei), Vincent Tuwei (Mosop) and Gladys Shollei (Uasin Gishu), among others.

