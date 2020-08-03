Kenya: BetKing Kenya Clears the Air on FKF Leagues Sponsorship

BetKing Kenya has come out to clear the air on their recently announced sponsorships for Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League and Division One League.

There has been a lot of speculation over the two deals with several stakeholders saying it was hot air meant for political mileage in favour of the federation.

BetKing Kenya has now come clean to erase doubts.

"The sponsorship contract has been validated by all the FKF clubs and as per the contract terms the first deposit payments have been by the FKF to all member clubs in each league and those that doubt this should speak to the FKF clubs to verify this," BetKing Kenya spokesperson Henry Okatch told Nation Sport on Friday.

Okatch said BetKing is eager to play a part in the development of football in Kenya from the grassroots level going up.

"What is important is that a Kenyan business has backed its commitment over the next five years to support football right from the grassroots in Kenya especially during these uncertain times of Covid-19. Remember this is the first time the Division one League is getting sponsorship of this magnitude. Our focus right now is on how we can work together especially with grassroots clubs through this partnership to positively impact the ecosystem they operate in where very little attention has been given," he said.

"BetKing Kenya is a Kenyan business registered and licensed and has been operating since early this year. We are part of the pan-African Group King Makers that also has a presence in other African markets including Nigeria. As a Kenyan business, our focus is to work with the right partners to positively impact the sports ecosystem across Kenya," he added.

BetKing Kenya is sponsoring the top-tier league to the tune of Sh1.2 billion for the next five years while the Division One League has secured a Sh500 million kitty from the gaming company for the same duration.