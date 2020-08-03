South Africa: Why We Are Losing the Fight Against Crime

analysis

Despite transformation, the SAPS remains unresponsive to the major crime concerns of the majority of South Africans.

Each year the SAPS releases its annual crime report at roughly this time. This is supposed to reflect the progress that it is making in addressing crime. The picture presented in the report for 2019-20, released on Friday, is far from reassuring. For the eighth consecutive year, the number of recorded murders increased. Notwithstanding recorded decreases in aggravated assault and attempted murder, increases were also recorded in other categories of serious violent crime including sexual offences and aggravated robbery.

When these statistics are released, media reporting typically focuses on the detail of the statistics generally, focusing on crimes such as murder, rape and hijacking, the areas with the highest number of recorded violent crimes, or data about crime against and involving children.

There are, however, certain established features of the information that is presented that are never questioned or interrogated.

Circumstances of murder

It is often regarded as an established truth in South Africa that most murders are related to disputes between people who know each other, including disputes between men and other men, and disputes between men and women, the latter often...