Malawi: NGO Wants Covid-19 Social Behaviour Change

3 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Circle for Integrated Community Development, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), will this Monday launch its Covid-19 social and behaviour change prevention project in Zomba.

Briefing Zomba District Executive Committee on Thursday, the organisation's programmes director Edward Thole said there was need for more information to increase people's understanding of the pandemic.

He said: "This is a two-month project which solely focuses on social and behaviour change.

"We plan to increase community understanding and knowledge about the pandemic and urge them to continue adhering to preventive measures."

Thole said they will conduct road shows, produce and air radio programmes and do door-to-door awareness activities.

On his part, Zomba District Council director of planning and development Walter Chikuni said the project was timely as community members need to learn ways of preventing the pandemic.

"The council alone cannot reach all communities in the district, as such, we depend on partners to spread the message," he said.

The same project is expected to be implemented in Machinga District.

