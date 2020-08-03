Nigeria: Call for Buhari's Resignation, Misrepresentation of Facts - NDF

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has rubbished the call for President Muhammadu Buhari's resignation over insecurity by the Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, describing it as a mere mischief and misrepresentation of facts.

According to NDF, CUPP's agenda is to heat up the polity, especially as its "paymasters are indeed behind the politically sponsored acts of violence in the country".

In a statement signed by Secretary-General, Abdulkadir Bokaji, on Friday, the NDF revealed that the CUPP have entered a "strategic alliance with some vested interest to cause a distraction in Nigeria by making unsubstantiated allegations" against the president.

The National Democratic Front, therefore, urged Nigerians to ignore CUPP and other groups in the country out to rubbish the noble efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It further warned that CUPP's campaign of culumny will gather momentum in the coming weeks and months, through press statements, press conferences and fictitious report targeted at the president, military and Service Chiefs.

The NDF, however, called on Nigerians to continue to support the Federal Government in its efforts at delivering the dividends of democracy.

The statement said: "The National Democratic Front wishes to raise concerns on the plot by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) to heat the polity by calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari from office over politically masterminded killings and sponsored acts of terrorism in the country by agents of destabilization .

This call is most uncharitable and a gross misrepresentation of facts and the promotion of fictitious narratives as evident in the press conference where its spokesperson Ikenga Ugochinyere made some aloof statements against the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

We wish to state that the position taken by the CUPP is a function of their disappointment with the prosecution of the war against terrorism and other acts of criminalities in the country by the Nigerian Military.

What the CUPP failed to tell Nigerians is the fact that their paymasters are indeed behind the politically sponsored acts of violence in the country and the tough stance taken by the present administration towards addressing the issues has not gone down well with them hence the disjointed narrative they want Nigerians to swallow hook, line and sinker.

The National Democratic Front is aware that the CUPP has of late entered a strategic alliance with some vested interest to cause a distraction in Nigeria by making unsubstantiated allegations against President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the Service Chiefs in the country.

If this is not the case, we consequently wonder why the CUPP has elected to be ferocious in their messages which are outright falsehoods with recourse to the sensibilities of Nigerians from all parts of the country that are appreciative of the efforts of the federal government towards addressing the politically motivated security issues.

The National Democratic Front not only frowns at such display of idiocy, but it also challenges the CUPP to tell Nigerians what they know about the spate of insecurity in some parts of the country and the amount of monies that have exchanged hands in return for holding press conferences with the overarching objective of rubbishing the noble efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in the critical security sector in the country.

The National Democratic Front wishes to advise members of the general public to be wary of groups such as the CUPP pretending to act in the interest of the country wherein they are serving the script of their paymasters whose ultimate goal is to destabilize the country.

The general public must also be aware that this campaign of calumny against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari by the CUPP would gather momentum in the coming weeks and months, through press statements, press conferences and fictitious report all in a bid to poison the minds of the general public towards the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to the Nigerian cause.

The CUPP must indeed retrace their steps and put politics aside to act in the best interest of the country and desist from their ignoble campaign to destabilize Nigeria in fulfilment of the goals of their paymasters and sponsors.

This much the CUPP must also admit that the individuals and organizations they are in alliance with have been mostly responsible for the spate of insecurity in the country through the sponsorship of criminal groups across the country to paint a picture of incapacity of the present administration to address the security challenges in the country.

The National Democratic Front also wishes to inform members of the general public that the Nigerian Military would not be spared of the vicious attack through the sponsorship of acts of violence across the country thereby making the Nigerian Military look incapable of dealing with the security challenges in the country and a subsequent call for the sack of Service Chiefs in the country.

The National Democratic Front is using this medium to call on Nigerians from all walks of life to continue to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its efforts at delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Nigeria.

The National Democratic Front is proud of the lofty achievements of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration in critical sectors of the economy. We wish to state that any form of distractions from the CUPP and their paymasters would not be tolerated any further.

The National Democratic Front acknowledges the fact that Nigeria is indeed making significant progress under the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration. However, this fact is not going down well with those that are against the development of Nigeria and as such, they have elected to launch and sustain scathing attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari for choosing to stand on the side of the generality of Nigerians rather than a select few that have stolen the country blind in times past.

This is on the heels that under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Military has been repositioned to address the various security challenges in the country. This reality has also not gone down well with the enemies of Nigeria that thought by now; they would have grounded the country.

It is therefore imperative for the general public to be aware of the antics deployed by the CUPP and their sponsors so as not to be misled into believing the lies against the present administration with regards to its commitment to leading Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and development.

The National Democratic Front owes Nigeria the duty to defend its democracy and expose the nefarious plots of groups like the CUPP that want to see to the disintegration of Nigeria.