President Lazarus Chakwera has decided to revert the position of Chief Secretary to Government to its original name of Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) which former president Bingu wa Mutharika changed.

According to government Notice dated July 27 2020, the restoration is effective August 1 2020.

"In the exercises of the powers conferred by section 33 of the General Interpretation Act, I Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, hereby order that the title of the office of Chief Secretary to Government should revert to Secretary to the President and Cabinet," reads the notice in part as a seen by Nyasa Times.

The Notice is published in the Malawi Government Gazette 3 555 volume IVII number 34 and issued on July 31 3030.

Justin Dzonzi, a lawyer and social commentator, has said the renaming if the title is a correction which came about due to the wrong perception that t the office as Chief Secretary to the Government to some extent meant the chief Executive Officer of the entire public service.

"The truth of the matter is that this office has always been the office of the PS for OPC. So by reverting it to the correct name, I suppose the President is trying to give the signal that the wrong impression of the office ought to be corrected but beyond that it is a legal move because the office is created by law.

"So as an office created by law, you cannot give it a name that is not legally functional so what the President is doing is definitely to comply with the legal requirement," he said.

The holder of the post of SPC currently is Zangazanga Chikhosi.