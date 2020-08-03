Malawi Govt Chief Secretary Post Reverts to Original Title Spc

3 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Paul Chamdimba

President Lazarus Chakwera has decided to revert the position of Chief Secretary to Government to its original name of Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) which former president Bingu wa Mutharika changed.

According to government Notice dated July 27 2020, the restoration is effective August 1 2020.

"In the exercises of the powers conferred by section 33 of the General Interpretation Act, I Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, hereby order that the title of the office of Chief Secretary to Government should revert to Secretary to the President and Cabinet," reads the notice in part as a seen by Nyasa Times.

The Notice is published in the Malawi Government Gazette 3 555 volume IVII number 34 and issued on July 31 3030.

Justin Dzonzi, a lawyer and social commentator, has said the renaming if the title is a correction which came about due to the wrong perception that t the office as Chief Secretary to the Government to some extent meant the chief Executive Officer of the entire public service.

"The truth of the matter is that this office has always been the office of the PS for OPC. So by reverting it to the correct name, I suppose the President is trying to give the signal that the wrong impression of the office ought to be corrected but beyond that it is a legal move because the office is created by law.

"So as an office created by law, you cannot give it a name that is not legally functional so what the President is doing is definitely to comply with the legal requirement," he said.

The holder of the post of SPC currently is Zangazanga Chikhosi.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.