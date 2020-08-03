Malawi: Coalition Welcomes Chakwera's Award for Malawi Healthworkers in Covid Fight

3 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Human Resource for Health Coalition has welcomed President Lazarus Chakwera introduction of special award for most dedicated health workers in the fight against coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Speaking during his weekly national address Saturday night, Chakwera said five health workers nominated by various medical associations will be receiving the award every three months for their dedication to work.

Chakwera described the health workers as champions who are sacrificing their lives against many odds, including depressing working conditions, depleted medical supplies, and deteriorating health facilities.

He said: "Without them, we would simply have no chance and no hope against this pandemic, because they are truly our last line of defense."

Chakwera introduced the Zikomo Presidential Award as a token of thanks to the most dedicated health care workers.

Health workers say they appreciate the gesture but say awarding only five health workers is not a good idea.

Shouts Simeza, the chairperson for Human Resource for Health Coalition, pointed out that currently every health worker is working hard to the extent that some are even getting infected with coronavirus.

Statistics show that about 350 health workers have so far tested positive to the virus pandemic in Malawi, with one death.

"Probably the award in my view and representing all health workers in Malawi, there should be a universal standard awards to all health workers, And I would propose that maybe the awards would be temporal waiver of tax on salaries for health workers," he said.

Simeza says besides awards, the government should also consider addressing the shortage of medical workers in public hospitals which is affecting the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Malawi continues to register an increase in the cases of COVID-19.

The coronavirus situation update report from the Presidential Taskforce Force on COVID-19 shows as of the Saturday evening, Malawi had 4,186 cases of COVID with 120 deaths.

The report also said about 100 new cases are being confirmed every day, whose transmission is now almost entirely local.

President Chakwera has since asked Malawians to observe preventive measures against the pandemic, which include, social distancing, wearing face coverings and regular hand washing, as the country works to formulate laws to enforce these measures.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Kenyans Facing Hunger, Job Cuts as Covid-19 Ravages Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.