Nigeria: New National Forest Policy Will Preserve Ecosystems - Minister

3 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Dr Mohammed Abubakar, the Minister of Environment, on Sunday said the new National Forest Policy, recently approved by the Federal Executive Council, would assist the country in managing and sustaining its vast forest resources.

Abubakar made this known in a statement issued by Saghir el Mohammed, the Director Press of the ministry in Abuja.

He said that the NFP would also help to preserve Nigeria's rich ecosystems as well as boost the current efforts of addressing various climate change challenges in the country.

The minister said the policy had earlier been subjected to reviews by various stakeholders before it was endorsed and adopted by the National Council on Environment in November 2019, after assessing its diverse benefits.

According to him, the new policy is anchored on the need for continuous socio-economic development that provides optimal benefits to Nigeria in a sustainably managed environment that would contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

"It is guided by a vision of sustainable management of forest ecosystems, socio-economic growth, environmental sustainability and provision of goods and services for domestic and export purposes, all for the nation's benefit," he said.

Abubakar regretted that the country's forest area has been on a continuous decline since 1970, having dropped from 10 per cent to six per cent currently.

According to him, forest contributions to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is increasing, as revenue is being generated through controlled export of wood and other forest products.

"Unsustainable exploitation, deforestation, extensive agriculture, population growth, infrastructural development, fuel wood extraction, forest fires, and obsolete National Forest Policy, were some of the factors responsible for the decline in the country's forest resources." (NAN)

